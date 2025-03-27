Josh Giddey's Current Injury Status For Lakers-Bulls Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls will play the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Josh Giddey is on the injury report.
He is averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Giddey (wrist) listed questionable for Thursday."
Giddey is in the middle of a fantastic run since the NBA All-Star break.
Via SleeperHoops: "Josh Giddey since the All-Star break:
22.6 PPG
10.2 RPG
9.1 APG
+10.3 +/-
The ONLY player to average 20/10/9 with +10 +/- since the ASB"
The 22-year-old also had an excellent performance against the Lakers last week.
He finished with 15 points, ten rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY
15 points
10 rebounds
17 assists
8 steals
The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line."
The Bulls are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-40 record in 72 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won three in a row).
Following the Lakers, the Bulls will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks.