Josh Giddey's Heartbreaking Quote Went Viral After Oklahoma City Thunder Got Eliminated
On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Thunder had a good year, but they are now headed home for the offseason.
Josh Giddey lost his normal spot in the rotation and only averaged 12.5 minutes of playing time during the series.
After the series, Giddey met with the media and one his quotes (when asked about the season) went viral (h/t Addam M. Francisco of The Suave Report©️).
Giddey: "There's been days where you don't feel like getting out of bed for a number of reasons. I'm just lucky to have people around me that care. That were there for me. Coming in every day seeing my teammates that helps. Being in the gym working out that definitely helps. There's a million things."
Giddey finished the regular season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
The Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
Before losing to the Mavs, the Thunder swept Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons in the league (all with the Thunder).
His career averages are 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range.