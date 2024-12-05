Josh Giddey's Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, the Bulls could be without one of their best players, as Josh Giddey is on the injury report.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "In addition to Lonzo Ball, Coby White and Patrick Williams being out vs. Spurs, Bulls list Josh Giddey questionable with right ankle sprain.
For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is out with low back soreness."
Giddey is in his first year with Chicago after three seasons with the OKC Thunder.
He is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Bulls enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record in 22 games.
In their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 128-102
Giddey had a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following San Antonio, the Bulls will head back to Chicago and host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
As for San Antonio, they are 11-10 in 21 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
After the Bulls, they will host the Sacramento Kings (also at home) on Friday night in San Antonio.