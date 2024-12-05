Fastbreak

Josh Giddey's Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game

Josh Giddey is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) talks to the media after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
On Thursday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, the Bulls could be without one of their best players, as Josh Giddey is on the injury report.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "In addition to Lonzo Ball, Coby White and Patrick Williams being out vs. Spurs, Bulls list Josh Giddey questionable with right ankle sprain.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is out with low back soreness."

Giddey is in his first year with Chicago after three seasons with the OKC Thunder.

He is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.

The Bulls enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record in 22 games.

In their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 128-102

Giddey had a triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.

Following San Antonio, the Bulls will head back to Chicago and host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

NBA
Nov 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball behind his back as Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) and Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defend in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for San Antonio, they are 11-10 in 21 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

After the Bulls, they will host the Sacramento Kings (also at home) on Friday night in San Antonio.

