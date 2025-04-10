Josh Giddey Made NBA History In Heat-Bulls Game
On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls played the Miami Heat at the United Center.
The Bulls won by a score of 119-111.
Josh Giddey led the way with 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players in NBA history with 28+ PTS, 16+ REB, 11+ AST, 2+ STL, 3+ BLK in a game:
Josh Giddey (tonight)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Larry Bird
Giddey joins LeBron James and Nikola Jokic as the only players to reach 1,000 PTS, 500 REB, and 500 AST this season."
Giddey has had a very productive season for the Bulls.
He is averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "1000 pts, 500 reb, 500 ast!
Josh Giddey just became the third player to reach these totals in the NBA this season.
The others: LeBron James & Nikola Jokic."
With the victory over the Heat, the Bulls improved to 37-43 in 80 games, which has then as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Washington Wizards.
Via StatMuse: "Giddey vs Miami:
28 PTS
16 REB
11 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
Bulls are 0.5 games back from 8th."