Josh Giddey Made NBA History In Lakers-Bulls Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls played the Los Angeles Lakers (at the United Center).
The game was a thriller, as the Bulls won on a buzzer-beater by Josh Giddey.
The 22-year-old finished the victory with 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 8/19 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Josh Giddey tonight:
— More points than LeBron
— More rebounds than Hayes
— More assists than Luka
— More threes than Reaves
— More steals than DFS
And a half-court shot to win the game."
Giddey also made NBA history.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Josh Giddey in his last 10 games: 220 points, 96 rebounds & 100 assists.
Giddey is 1 of 8 players to ever record such minimums over a 10-game stretch in NBA history.
He joins Michael Jordan, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James & Magic Johnson."
Giddey is in his first season with the Bulls (after three years with the OKC Thunder).
He is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via StatMamba: "Josh Giddey just hit the 9th-farthest game-winning buzzer-beater in NBA history."
The Bulls are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 record in 73 games.
They have won four in a row (and eight out of ten).