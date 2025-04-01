Josh Giddey Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls played the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Josh Giddey made his return to Oklahoma City for the first time since the trade (last summer).
He finished the 145-117 loss with 15 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
Via The NBA: "Josh Giddey and his former OKC teammates after Bulls-Thunder 🤝"
Before the game, Giddey spoke highly of his former teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Giddey (h/t Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman): "He's an incredibly hard worker. The guy lives in the gym... I haven’t been around a lot of MVPs or anything in the league, but from what I’ve gathered... He's one of the most humble superstars in this league. Puts his head down, he goes to work everyday, he treats everybody respectfully... He's a guy that people want to follow."
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 27 points, 12 assists and two blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the most games in franchise history with 25p/10a in under 30 MIN."
With the loss, the Bulls dropped to 33-42 in 75 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (but lost two in a row).
Following OKC, the Bulls will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in Chicago.