Josh Giddey Makes Honest Statement Before Bulls-Thunder Game
On Monday night, Josh Giddey will make his return to Oklahoma City when the Chicago Bulls play the Thunder.
Giddey had spent his first three seasons playing for the Thunder (before getting traded over the summer).
Before the game, Giddey spoke to reporters about the matchup.
Giddey (via The Chicago Bulls): "This is somewhere I'm very happy to be. I loved it here... Very excited to be back here and to play, and it's going to be different... Fans not cheering for me this time as a Thunder player... I know how great this environment is to play in. I'm excited to see what it's like as a visiting team."
Giddey is currently averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in his first 65 games with the Bulls.
He has also been one of the best guards in the NBA over the last month.
Via The Chicago Bulls (on March 23): "TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY
15 points
10 rebounds
17 assists
8 steals
The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line."
The Bulls come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-41 record in 74 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the Bulls will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host the Toronto Raptors.