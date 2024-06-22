Josh Giddey Makes Viral Instagram Post After Getting Traded To Chicago Bulls
Josh Giddey has spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Thursday, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso."
Following the trade, Giddey made a post to Instagram that had over 85,000 likes in less than three hours.
Giddey captioned his post: "Okc… thank you for EVERYTHING. To the city for embracing me from Day 1. To Mr Bennett, Sam & Mark for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of my being an NBA player, I am forever grateful. My brothers, who I got to share the floor with for 3 years. the best group of guys I could’ve imagined. Stuck with me through the very high highs & the very low lows. You guys know the real me. I am forever in debt to Oklahoma and no words will do justice to how much the city & the organization mean to me and my family. 🤍"
Giddey finished the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
He joins a Bulls team that is coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.