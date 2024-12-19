Josh Giddey's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Chicago Bulls will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Josh Giddey is on the injury report.
Giddey is currently averaging 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Giddey (ankle) questionable for Thursday."
Giddey is in his first year playing for the Bulls after spending three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
So far, he has looked he has the potential to become their point guard of the future.
The Bulls come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-15 record in 27 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 122-121.
Following Thursday's matchup, the Bulls and Celtics will face off (again) on Saturday evening in Chicago.
Last month, the Celtics beat the Bulls by a score of 138-129.
Giddey had four points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 24 minutes of playing time.
As for the Celtics, they have had an excellent start to the season.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-5 record in 26 games.
Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2 (they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).