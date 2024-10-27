Josh Giddey Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story After OKC Thunder Game
On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center.
The Bulls lost by a score of 114-95 to fall to 1-2 in their first three games.
Josh Giddey, who was playing against his former team, finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 22-year-old had a special moment with some of his former teammates.
Via Bleacher Report: "Josh Giddey links with his former teammates after Bulls-Thunder game 🔥"
Giddey then made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "my brothers for life !"
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Thunder.
He was traded for Alex Caruso, who received a tribute video from the Bulls.
Giddey is now averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in his first three games with Chicago.
Following the Thunder, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Thunder, they improved to 2-0 in their first two games.
They will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Oklahoma City.
Last season, Giddey helped the franchise return to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.