Josh Giddey Posts Instagram Story After Chicago Bulls Beat Hawks
On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bulls faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
The Bulls pulled off a big comeback, as they overcame an 18-point deficit to win by a score of 125-113.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "18-point comeback win in ATL ‼️"
Ayo: 19 pts, 4 ast
Zach: 18 pts, 7 ast
Coby: 18 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
Vooch: 18 pts, 12 reb
Giddey: 13 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast
Pat: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk
Stix: 10 pts, 5 reb
Julian: 10 pts, 2 stl
Dalen: 9 pts, 4 reb"
Josh Giddey finished his night with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Giddey made a post to his Instagram story.
Giddey wrote: "road dubbbb"
Giddey is in his first season playing for the Bulls.
He is averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
So far, Giddey has looked like he could be the point guard of the future for Chicago (he is only 22).
Following the Hawks, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.
Giddey is in his fourth NBA season (he spent his first three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder).