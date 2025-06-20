Josh Giddey Posts Instagram Story During Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing Game 6 of the NBA Finals (in Indianapolis).
One person who is watching the game is former OKC star Josh Giddey.
He made a post to his Instagram story during the first quarter.
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (by the Thunder).
He spent the first three years of his career with the franchise.
Friday will mark exactly one year since they traded him to the Chicago Bulls (for 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso).
Via Adrian Wojnarowski (on June 20, 2024):- "BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN."
Giddey finished his first year in Chicago with averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
During the second half of the season, the 22-year-old played the best basketball of his NBA career.
Via The Chicago Bulls (on March 23): "TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY
15 points
10 rebounds
17 assists
8 steals
The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line."
While Giddey is an intriguing young guard, the Thunder were better off (for their current roster) having Alex Caruso.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference and currently have a 3-2 lead over the Pacers in the NBA Finals.