Josh Giddey Posts Viral Instagram After Bulls-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls crushed the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) by a score of 146-115.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of Josh Giddey.
He finished with 15 points, ten rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY
15 points
10 rebounds
17 assists
8 steals
The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line."
After the game, Giddey made a post to Instagram that had nearly 50,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "slow motion better than no motion"
Giddey is averaging 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He is in his first season playing for the Bulls (and fourth in the NBA).
Via NBACentral: "Josh Giddey over his last 10 games:
15 PTS - 17 AST - 8 STL
22 PTS - 7 REB - 67% FG
29 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST
26 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST
19 PTS - 13 REB - 9 AST
18 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
19 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST
21 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST
25 PTS - 16 REB - 6 AST
24 PTS - 8 REB - 10 AST "