Fastbreak

Josh Giddey Posts Viral Instagram After Bulls-Lakers Game

Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul call against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a foul call against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls crushed the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) by a score of 146-115.

One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of Josh Giddey.

He finished with 15 points, ten rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Via The Chicago Bulls: "TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY

15 points
10 rebounds
17 assists
8 steals

The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line."

After the game, Giddey made a post to Instagram that had nearly 50,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He captioned his post: "slow motion better than no motion"

Giddey is averaging 14.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 62 games.

He is in his first season playing for the Bulls (and fourth in the NBA).

Via NBACentral: "Josh Giddey over his last 10 games:

15 PTS - 17 AST - 8 STL
22 PTS - 7 REB - 67% FG
29 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST
26 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST
19 PTS - 13 REB - 9 AST
18 PTS - 9 REB - 7 AST
19 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST
21 PTS - 8 REB - 12 AST
25 PTS - 16 REB - 6 AST
24 PTS - 8 REB - 10 AST "

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.