Josh Giddey Reacts To Chet Holmgren's Instagram Post
Josh Giddey spent the first three years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls over the offseason.
He finished last season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 80 games.
On Monday, the Thunder held their first media day without Giddey since the 2020-21 season.
After the day, Chet Holmgren sent out a post to Instagram that had over 17,000 likes and 100 comments in less than two hours.
Holmgren captioned his post: "Chetter Reporting For Duty🫡"
One person to leave a comment was Giddey.
His comment had over 300 likes in the first hour.
Giddey wrote: "lil Chester"
Holmgren spoke about the team losing Giddey when he was on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George).
Holmgren: "I was f**king hurt when I saw that Giddey wasn't going to be on our team anymore. We all rocked with him, that's our dog. Still is. He's gonna go do great things in Chicago. We're excited for him."
The Thunder are coming off an impressive season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans (before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the second round).
On October 24, the Thunder will begin the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.