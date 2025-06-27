Josh Giddey Reacts To Chicago Bulls New Addition
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls drafted Lachlan Olbrich with the 55th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The selection was part of a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Lachlan Olbrich from the L.A. Lakers in a trade that is expected to be finalized at a later date."
Following the selection, Bulls star Josh Giddey made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "Welcome my boy @lachlanolbr"
Bulls fans will likely enjoy seeing one of their best players support their new rookie.
Olbrich averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field in 29 games for the Illawarra Hawks (last season).
As for Giddey, he spent the first three years of his career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder (before getting traded last summer).
The 22-year-old finished his first season in Chicago with averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Josh Giddey is one of three players in NBA history to have 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a game.
The other two: Larry Bird & Giannis Antetokounmpo"
Despite Giddey's productive season, the Bulls missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after losing to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament
They last made the playoffs in 2022.