Josh Giddey Reacts To OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren's Instagram Post
Chet Holmgren is coming off his second season playing in the NBA.
At just 23, the former Gonzaga star helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.
Recently, Holmgren made a post to Instagram that had over 65,000 likes.
He wrote: "Success is fleeting, keep chasing it kid⚡️"
One person who left a comment on Holmgren's post was Josh Giddey.
His comment had over 600 likes.
Giddey wrote: "🧀"
Giddey spent the first three seasons of his career playing for the Thunder.
He was teammates with Holmgren for two years.
Via StatMuse (during 2022 Summer League): "Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey:
Chet — 16 PTS, 10 REB, 7-10 FG
Giddey — 12 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
OKC has an entertaining young duo."
Holmgren finished last season with averages of 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via NBA University (on May 29): "23yo Chet Holmgren’s rim protection is one of the most significant cogs in OKC’s all-time defense…
Versatile, incredibly long, and impeccable timing. Absorbs shots well considering his frame and plays with elite anticipation as a helper. Game changing defender."
As for Giddey, he finished his first year in Chicago with averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.