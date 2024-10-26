Josh Giddey Reacts To Zach LaVine's Instagram Post After Bulls-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls got their first win of the season when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 133-122 (in Wisconsin).
Former All-Star Zach LaVine finished with 25 points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes in 30 minutes.
LaVine captioned his post: "✈️"
One person who left a comment was his teammate Josh Giddey.
Giddey wrote: "KILLA"
Giddey finished the victory with 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
The 22-year-old is in his first season with the Bulls after getting traded (via the Oklahoma City Thunder) over the offseason.
He has an excellent chance to prove that he can become their point guard of the future.
Meanwhile, LaVine is in his eighth season as a member of the Bulls.
If he can have a healthy season, there is no question that the former UCLA star can be one of the best shooting guards in the Eastern Conference.
The Bulls are now 1-1 in their first two games of the season (they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday).
Following the Bucks, they will head home for a showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening at the United Center in Chicago.