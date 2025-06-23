Josh Giddey Sends Heartfelt Message To Oklahoma City Thunder After NBA Finals
Josh Giddey spent the first three seasons of his NBA career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last summer, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
While Giddey did well for the Bulls, Caruso played a major role in the Thunder winning the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.
After their 103-91 Game 7 victory over the Pacers, Giddey made a post to his Instagram story for his former team.
Giddey wrote: "congrats to the guys 🤍🤍🤍"
Giddey was able to play a bigger role for the Bulls than he was able to for Oklahoma City.
He finished this past season with averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "1000 pts, 500 reb, 500 ast!
Josh Giddey just became the third player to reach these totals in the NBA this season.
The others: LeBron James & Nikola Jokic."
Even though Giddey did not fit into the team's long-term plans, fans will likely enjoy seeing him send love to the franchise.
At just 22, he has the potential to become an All-Star.
Via X User @Ball_InMyHand: "I cant imagine anyone is more motivated than Josh Giddey right now...or should be if hes made up of the right stuff. Team you was on last year lost in the 2nd round...they said they know what to do to fix it...and shipped you out PROMPTLY. Then immediately win a championship."