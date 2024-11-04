Josh Giddey's Updated Status For Jazz-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Utah Jazz at the United Center.
For the game, Josh Giddey is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Giddey is averaging 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 47.6% from the three-point range in six games.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Josh Giddey has landed on injury report. He’s probable vs. Jazz with a non-COVID illness."
The Bulls enter the night with a 3-3 record in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 120-112 at Barclays Center.
Giddey finished the loss with 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 5/17 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range.
Following the Jazz, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Giddey is in his fourth NBA season (and first playing for the Bulls).
He was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
As for the Jazz, they are 0-6 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 129-103.
Following the Bulls, the Jazz will play their next game on Thursday evening when they travel to Wisconsin for a showdown with Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.