Josh Hart Made New York Knicks History Against Heat
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat (at home) by a score of 116-95.
Josh Hart finished the win with 12 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He also made Knicks history.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Josh Hart posted his eighth triple-double of the season tonight vs. Miami which ties Walt Frazier (1968-69) for the most triple-doubles recorded in a single-season in franchise history. This also marks his 14th triple-double as a Knick, which ranks fourth in franchise history."
Hart has become one of the most popular Knicks players of the last decade.
He is in his third season with the franchise.
The former Villanova star came into the night with averages of 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
With the win, the Knicks improved to 43-24 in 67 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 22-11 in the 33 games they have played on their home floor at Madison Square Garden.
Via @NY_Knicks_Stats: "NBA most triple-doubles through first 3 quarters this season:
Nikola Jokic - 19
Luka Doncic - 3
Josh Hart - 3"
The Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they travel to San Antonio for a showdown with Chris Paul and the Spurs.