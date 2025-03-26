Josh Hart Made New York Knicks History Against Mavs
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks are playing the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.
Josh Hart had 16 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 33 minutes of playing time.
The former Villanova star also made Knicks history.
Via NY Knicks PR: "Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are now the first pair of Knicks teammates in franchise history to record a triple-double in the same game."
Hart came into the night with averages of 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
He is in his third season playing for the franchise.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-26 record in 70 games.
They have won four out of their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Ben Simmons and the LA Clippers.
It's the 20th time in NBA history and the first time in Knicks history two teammates have posted triple-doubles in the same game.
Hart was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers over eight years in the NBA.