Josh Hart Makes Brutally Honest Statement After New York Knicks Latest Loss

Josh Hart made an honest statement after Thursday's loss.

Ben Stinar

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after fouling Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (not pictured) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after fouling Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (not pictured) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Despite being without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are supposed to beat a team like the Hornets.

However, they lost by a score of 115-98.

Via ClutchPoints: "The Knicks lose their 2nd straight game, both by a margin of 15 or more points to losing teams

-17 vs. Hornets
-15 vs. Spurs"

After the game, Josh Hart made a brutally honest statement.

Hart (via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post): "The way we’re losing games is embarrassing."

Hart finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

With the loss to the Hornets, the Knicks dropped to 43-26 in 69 games, which still has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).

Following the Hornets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Washington Wizards.

Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defending against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Knicks have played their last seven games without Brunson.

Before Thursday's loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on the All-Star point guard.

Via Bondy: "Jalen Brunson is out of the walking boot and doing light shooting, Thibodeau said."

As for the Hornets, they improved to 18-51 in 69 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

