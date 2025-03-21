Josh Hart Makes Brutally Honest Statement After New York Knicks Latest Loss
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks played the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Despite being without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are supposed to beat a team like the Hornets.
However, they lost by a score of 115-98.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Knicks lose their 2nd straight game, both by a margin of 15 or more points to losing teams
-17 vs. Hornets
-15 vs. Spurs"
After the game, Josh Hart made a brutally honest statement.
Hart (via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post): "The way we’re losing games is embarrassing."
Hart finished the loss with 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 5/8 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
With the loss to the Hornets, the Knicks dropped to 43-26 in 69 games, which still has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Washington Wizards.
The Knicks have played their last seven games without Brunson.
Before Thursday's loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on the All-Star point guard.
Via Bondy: "Jalen Brunson is out of the walking boot and doing light shooting, Thibodeau said."
As for the Hornets, they improved to 18-51 in 69 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.