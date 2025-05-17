Josh Hart Makes Feelings Clear About Indiana Pacers
On Friday night, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 119-81 in their second-round playoff series.
They have now won the series 3-2 and will advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
Josh Hart finished the victory with ten points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via NY Knicks PR: "Josh Hart recorded a triple-double tonight vs. Boston, which makes him the first Knick to record a triple-double in the postseason since Walt Frazier (1971-72)... Hart also becomes just the third Knick ever to record a triple-double in the postseason (Frazier 4x, McGuire 1x)."
The Knicks will now face off against the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Hart was asked about the Pacers after Game 6 (via SNY's Knicks Videos).
Last season, the Pacers beat the Knicks in the second round (in seven games).
Hart: "It's going to be a tough opponent. They push the pace, they run on makes, misses. It's gonna be huge communication series for us. We're gonna have to be locked in on every possession, we're gonna have to get back defensively... We can build off this game. I feel like our defensive transition, our communication was great today, and that's something that we can carry into that series... We just gotta make sure we're prepared."
The Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (in five games).