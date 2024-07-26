Fastbreak

Josh Hart Reacts To Jalen Brunson Video At Yankees Game

Josh Hart reacted to the video of his New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson throwing out the first pitch.

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was recently in attendance at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

The former Villanova star had the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson throws out the first pitch at the Subway Series!"

The clip got a lot of views on social media and one person who reacted was Josh Hart.

Hart's post had over 14,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions.

Hart wrote: "My boy throwing that thang"

Brunson also got a gift from Yankees superstar Aaron Judge before the game.

VIa SNY's Knicks Videos: "Aaron Judge gifted Jalen Brunson a signed pair of cleats with the message "Keep running the city!""

Despite the pre-game festivities, the Yankees ended up losing the game by a score of 12-3.

They are currently 60-44 through their first 104 games, which has them in second place in the American League East.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a fantastic regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.

However, they dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Jul 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson watches batting practice before a game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brunson had the best season of his six-year NBA career.

He finished with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

The 27-year-old is going into his third season with the franchise.

