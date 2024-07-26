Josh Hart Reacts To Jalen Brunson Video At Yankees Game
New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson was recently in attendance at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
The former Villanova star had the honor of throwing out the first pitch.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Jalen Brunson throws out the first pitch at the Subway Series!"
The clip got a lot of views on social media and one person who reacted was Josh Hart.
Hart's post had over 14,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions.
Hart wrote: "My boy throwing that thang"
Brunson also got a gift from Yankees superstar Aaron Judge before the game.
VIa SNY's Knicks Videos: "Aaron Judge gifted Jalen Brunson a signed pair of cleats with the message "Keep running the city!""
Despite the pre-game festivities, the Yankees ended up losing the game by a score of 12-3.
They are currently 60-44 through their first 104 games, which has them in second place in the American League East.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a fantastic regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.
However, they dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Brunson had the best season of his six-year NBA career.
He finished with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The 27-year-old is going into his third season with the franchise.