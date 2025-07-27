Josh Hart Reacts To New York Knicks Signing 11-Year NBA Veteran
Jordan Clarkson is coming off a year where he averaged 16.2 points per contest for the Utah Jazz.
Over the offseason, the New York Knicks made a big addition to their bench by signing Clarkson.
Recently, Josh Hart spoke about the addition of Clarkson (via Roommates Show).
Hart: "Great dude. Gonna fit right into the culture that we have... Someone that can create his own shot, can break down the defense and we needed that at times last year. It'll be a great addition... Also, as a locker room guy."
Hart and Clarkson were teammates for one season on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clarkson has played 11 total seasons for the Jazz, Cavs and Lakers.
The 2021 6th Man of The Year was with the Cavs when they reached the 2018 NBA Finals.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.