Josh Hart Reacts To New York Knicks Signing Player For $150 Million
Mikal Bridges is coming off his first season playing for the New York Knicks.
He finished the year with averages of 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Bridges is signing a massive extension with the franchise.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the franchise, agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The new deal includes a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker."
One person who reacted to the news was Josh Hart.
His post had over 2,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "BAG MAN BAG MAN!"
Bridges had an up-and-down season, but he was still able to help the Knicks finish as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They also beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA playoffs to make the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
Via Charania: "Bridges takes a slight discount from his max extension number ($156M) in order to help the Knicks have flexibility to continue building the roster and add pieces to the East championship contender."
The Knicks ultimately lost to the Indiana Pacers (in six games).
Via NBA Retweet: "The New York Knicks team payroll:
KAT - 3-years, $171M
OG Anunoby - 4-years, $176M
Mikal Bridges - 5-years, $175M
Jalen Brunson - 4-years, $157M
Josh Hart - 3-years, $63M
WOAH."