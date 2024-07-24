Fastbreak

Josh Hart Reacts To Viral Video Of Lonzo Ball

Josh Hart reacted to a video of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Jan 7, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) run back up court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) run back up court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.

Therefore, any evidence of the Chicago Bulls point guard looking healthy is major news around the league.

Recently, there was a video of Ball at a recent workout that got a lot of views on social media (h/t Chris Johnson).

One person who reacted to the clip was New York Knicks star Josh Hart.

Hart's post had over 2,000 likes and 90,000 impressions in less than one hour.

Hart wrote: "League is better when Zo is healthy"

When Ball was on the floor, he was a very good point guard who could help out a lot of teams.

He was initially the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hart and Ball were teammates for two seasons (in Los Angeles) and another two with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dec 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) is restrained by Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) while yelling at referee James Williams (45) against the Washington Wizards in there second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ball has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games for the Bulls, Pelicans and Lakers.

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and guard Lonzo Ball (2) talk during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

As for Hart, he was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the Knicks, Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers.

He finished this past year with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.

The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs.

