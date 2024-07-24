Josh Hart Reacts To Viral Video Of Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
Therefore, any evidence of the Chicago Bulls point guard looking healthy is major news around the league.
Recently, there was a video of Ball at a recent workout that got a lot of views on social media (h/t Chris Johnson).
One person who reacted to the clip was New York Knicks star Josh Hart.
Hart's post had over 2,000 likes and 90,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Hart wrote: "League is better when Zo is healthy"
When Ball was on the floor, he was a very good point guard who could help out a lot of teams.
He was initially the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hart and Ball were teammates for two seasons (in Los Angeles) and another two with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ball has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games for the Bulls, Pelicans and Lakers.
As for Hart, he was the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the Knicks, Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers.
He finished this past year with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs.