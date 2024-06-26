Josh Hart's Viral Reaction To Knicks-Nets Trade
On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Bridges is among the best forwards in the league and had spent the previous two seasons in Brooklyn.
He finished this past year with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
Via Charania: "The Nets have traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium."
Following the news of the blockbuster deal, Josh Hart quoted Charania's post.
There were over 100,000 likes and five million impressions on his post in less than 24 hours.
Hart wrote: "YO WE F**KING LIT"
Hart was teammates with Bridges at Villanova for two seasons and they won the 2016 National Championship over UNC.
In addition, Bridges was also college teammates with Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo.
The four players will likely have a lot of chemistry together because of their extensive history.
Bridges is also joining a Knicks team that is coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the second round of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Indiana Pacers (in seven games).
As for Hart, he has played part of two seasons in New York.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range.