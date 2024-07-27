Josh Okogie Reacts To Tyus Jones Joining The Phoenix Suns
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tyus Jones is signing with the Phoenix Suns.
He had been one of the best free agents who was available on the market.
Last season, Jones averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Wojnarowski: "Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @liftsportsmanagement tells ESPN."
Following the news, Suns guard Josh Okogie sent out a post on X that had over 900 likes in less than 90 minutes.
Okogie wrote: "Tyus in this bihhhh, I’m lit"
Okogie is coming off a season where he averaged 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 60 games (11 starts).
He was teammates with Jones on the Minnesota Timberwolves during his rookie year in the NBA.
Many people view the signing as a huge addition for the Suns, who already have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Via Evan Sidery: "With Tyus Jones and Monte Morris, the Suns now have the two best players in assist-to-turnover ratio running their offense.
Scoring will be a lot easier for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with two smart playmakers always on the floor setting them up."
Jones has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies (in addition to the Timberwolves and Wizards).