Josh Okogie Sends Out Post On X After Suns-Hornets Trade
On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets to land Nick Richards.
In the deal, they sent the Hornets Josh Okogie.
Via Suns.com: "PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today acquired center Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for guard/forward Josh Okogie. As part of the deal, the Suns also received a future second-round pick from the Hornets while sending three future second-round picks to the Hornets."
Okogie is averaging 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
After the trade, the former Georgia Tech sent out a post (via X) that had over 4,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in less than three hours.
He wrote: "✌🏾🙏🏾"
Many fans reacted to Okogie's post.
@PHXTinman: "Will be rooting for you no matter where your career takes you. Thank you for always giving 100%"
@dbookownsyou: "We will always love and miss you. So sorry it had to be you."
@drocktrainer: "One of my favorite suns. Good luck for the next step in your carrier. You ll always be part of the Valley and suns family"
The 26-year-old was the 20th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Suns).
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 401 games.
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-28 record in 36 games.