Josh Smith Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
Over the last six months, Anthony Edwards has become one of the most talked about NBA players.
First, the former UGA star led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2004.
Following the season, he was the youngest player on Team USA and won the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Tuesday, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 82,000 likes in three hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "It’s a lot of us"
One person who left a comment was former NBA star Josh Smith.
Smith wrote: "Himington"
Smith and Edwards are both from Atlanta, Georgia.
Back in 2004, Smith was selected with the 17th pick in the NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Atlanta Hawks.
He spent the first nine seasons of his career in Atlanta before finishing with the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.
While Smith never made an NBA All-Star Game, he is one of the best dunkers of all time.
Meanwhile, Edwards chose to spend his one year of college basketball at UGA.
He has been with the Timberwolves for each of the previous four seasons (after being selected with the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft).
Last year, the 23-year-old superstar averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Many believe that Edwards can be one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.