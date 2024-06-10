Jrue Holiday Made NBA History In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 105-98 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Jrue Holiday had a fantastic game and finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The former UCLA star also made NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Jrue Holiday is the 9th player to record 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 75.0+ FG% in an NBA Finals game.
He's the only player to do so with zero turnovers (since TOs started being tracked in 1977-78)."
Holiday is in his first year with Boston and he is averaging 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range through the first 16 games of the playoffs.
He has played an excellent role next to superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
In addition to the Celtics, Holiday has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
He helped lead the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship (over the Phoenix Suns).
The Celtics now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
Games 3 and 4 of the series will be in Dallas (Game 3 is on Wednesday evening).
This is the second time Boston has been to the NBA Finals since 2022, but they have been unable to win a title since 2008.