Jrue Holiday Posts Instagram Story After Celtics-Trail Blazers Trade
Jrue Holiday played a major role for the Boston Celtics over each of the previous two seasons.
That said, the Celtics traded Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Portland makes an aggressive move to re-acquire Jrue Holiday, who the franchise originally received from Milwaukee in the Damian Lillard trade in 2023 and later moved to Boston for a deal that included two first-round picks to Blazers. Anfernee Simons joins Boston on an expiring contract."
Following the trade, Holiday made a post to his Instagram story.
He wrote: "THANK YOU, BOSTON"
Holiday finished this past season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The two-time NBA Champion will be a huge addition to a young Trail Blazers roster that has been unable to reach the NBA playoffs since 2021.
They finished this past year as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Via Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints: "Jrue Holiday wasn’t in Boston for long, but I don’t think any Celtics fans will forget this moment from the 2024 title run.
He’s a two-time champ for a reason."
As for Boston, they finished the 2024-25 season with a 61-21 record, which had them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.