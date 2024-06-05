Jrue Holiday's Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral Before NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, Jrue Holiday met with the media and was asked about guarding superstar Kyrie Irving.
Reporter: "What's that challenge like? What can you do to try to nullify, thwart, stop, whatever it is, Kyrie?"
Holiday: "Pray."
Holiday's quote unsurprisingly got a lot of attention on social media.
The Celtics acquired the 2021 NBA Champion over the offseason for this exact reason.
He has been an excellent role player next to superstars Jayson Tatum and Jayson Tatum.
His role of being able to slow down the opposing team's top guards has been vital to the team's success, and there is no question that his work on Irving could be a significant x-factor in the series.
Holiday is in his 15th season in the NBA and has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion finished his first regular season in Boston with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
He helped lead the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Irving finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.