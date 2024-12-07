Jrue Holiday's Quote About Playing The Milwaukee Bucks Goes Viral
Jrue Holiday has established himself as one of the best role players in NBA history.
Prior to helping the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship, the former UCLA star had spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.
After Friday's 111-105 victory over the Bucks, Holiday made an honest statement about going up against his former team.
There were over 13,000 likes on NBA on ESPN's post of his quote in less than one hour.
Holiday (via Taylor Snow): "I love em', it's always great seeing them. But every time I play them, and probably even more so because they're like my brothers, I wanna whoop their a** every time... They feel the same way about me. It's just about being competitors."
Holiday finished the game with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Holiday helped the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
In addition to Boston and Milwaukee, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans over 16 seasons.
There is good reason to believe he will be a Hall of Famer.
At 34, Holiday is now averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.
The Celtics are 19-4 in 23 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.