Jrue Holiday Reveals His Three Toughest NBA Players To Guard
Jrue Holiday is seen by many as the best on-ball defender in the NBA.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games for the Boston Celtics.
Recently, he revealed the three toughest NBA players he has ever had to guard (h/t FIBA).
Holiday: "Top-three toughest opponents to guard ever. Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant and Kemba Walker."
Rose was once among the best guards in the NBA when he won the 2011 MVP Award with the Chicago Bulls.
During that season, he averaged 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field.
Walker made four NBA All-Star Games and had career averages of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.
Lastly, Bryant is one of the ten best players in NBA history.
During Holiday's rookie year, Bryant averaged 27.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field (the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2010 title).
Holiday has played 15 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.