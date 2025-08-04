Julius Erving Posts Photo Of Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
NBA legend Julius Erving made a post from a game between the Celtics and 76ers.
Julius Erving played all 11 seasons of his NBA career for the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his time in the league, the Basketball Hall of Famer went up against other legends such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.
On Monday, Erving made a post to social media of a photo from a game between the 76ers and Boston Celtics.
Erving was taking a shot over Bird.
He captioned his post: "Shooting against the Celtics during the NBA Playoffs.
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated"
Published