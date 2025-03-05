Julius Randle's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Hornets Game
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Julius Randle is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Randle - Right Groin Strain
OUT
Conley - Rest
Gobert - Low Back Injury Maintenance"
Randle is in his first year playing for the Timberwolves (he has also spent time with the Lakers, Knicks and Pelicans).
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 34-29 record in 63 games.
Over the last ten games, the Timberwolves have gone 4-6 (and they have won two straight).
Via Wolves Lead: "Julius Randle — 2 Games Since Returning:
PHX — 20PTS, 6REB, 3AST
PHI — 16PTS, 8REB, 5AST, 1STL
Are you happy to have big Julius back?"
Following the Hornets, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
On the road, they have gone 17-15 in the 32 games they have played away from the Target Center.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-46 record in 60 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).