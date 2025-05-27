Fastbreak

Julius Randle Facing Backlash From NBA World For Thunder-Timberwolves Game

Julius Randle played 28 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after being called for a foul against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts after being called for a foul against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 128-126.

They are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference finals.

One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Julius Randle.

The three-time NBA All-Star finished with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance.

StatMuse: "Julius Randle in Game 4:

5 turnovers
1 bucket"

@LegionHoops: "Julius Randle went SCORELESS in the second half tonight

He finished with 5 points…"

Carson Breber: "Julius Randle in Games 2 & 4: 5.5 PPG, 4.5 TOV, 16.7% FG, played off the floor in both

This is what OKC does to teams, especially big, bully-ball forwards. Make them uncomfortable with physicality, pressure + doubles. Randle has melted under it in two of the last three games."

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Joel Moran: "Timberwolves would’ve won this game had Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle played better

Wasted a great performance from the supporting cast

- 62 bench points
- Jaden McDaniels had 22 points

Wasted opportunity.. Randle was really awful and Ant couldn’t hit his threes"

@djbrig: "Julius Randle turning back into Knicks playoff Julius Randle at the most critical moment. Hated to see it."

@YaboiGavril21: "Julius randle performance was pathetic he's back to that JULIUS RANDLE that i know in New York Knicks uniform"

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Game 5 will be on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

