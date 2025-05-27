Julius Randle Facing Backlash From NBA World For Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 128-126.
They are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference finals.
One of the biggest reasons for their loss was the play of Julius Randle.
The three-time NBA All-Star finished with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
StatMuse: "Julius Randle in Game 4:
5 turnovers
1 bucket"
@LegionHoops: "Julius Randle went SCORELESS in the second half tonight
He finished with 5 points…"
Carson Breber: "Julius Randle in Games 2 & 4: 5.5 PPG, 4.5 TOV, 16.7% FG, played off the floor in both
This is what OKC does to teams, especially big, bully-ball forwards. Make them uncomfortable with physicality, pressure + doubles. Randle has melted under it in two of the last three games."
Joel Moran: "Timberwolves would’ve won this game had Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle played better
Wasted a great performance from the supporting cast
- 62 bench points
- Jaden McDaniels had 22 points
Wasted opportunity.. Randle was really awful and Ant couldn’t hit his threes"
@djbrig: "Julius Randle turning back into Knicks playoff Julius Randle at the most critical moment. Hated to see it."
@YaboiGavril21: "Julius randle performance was pathetic he's back to that JULIUS RANDLE that i know in New York Knicks uniform"
Game 5 will be on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.