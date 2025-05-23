Fastbreak

Julius Randle Facing Backlash From NBA World For Timberwolves-Thunder Game

Julius Randle had six points in Game 2 against the Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals by a score of 118-103.

Julius Randle finished the tough loss with six points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to Randle's performance on social media.

Hater Central: "Julius Randle in Game 2:

6 Points
2-11 FG
0-3 3PT
4 Turnovers

BENCHED"

@BigAce_55: "Anybody Seen Julius Randle?"

Legion Hoops: "Julius Randle did not play in the 4th quarter tonight 😳"

@Spidas_layer: "12 minutes
0 points
+/- -5
0/4

They tried telling me Julius Randle was good in the playoffs"

StatMuse: "Julius Randle in Game 2:

2 buckets
4 turnovers

and played 0 minutes in the 4Q."

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

@flawlopaid: "Yall really thought Julius Randle was gonna do sum against a serious team in the playoffs 😂😂"

@Underdog: "Julius Randle put up a quadruple single in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 🔥"

@AndyKHLiu: "OKC turning Julius Randle back to the Julius Randle I know very well lol"

@ThunderMuse_: "Julius Randle had 5 turnovers in game 1.

Julius Randle had 4 turnovers in game 2.

Ant had 4 turnovers in game 1.

Donte had 4 turnovers in game 2.

McDaniels had 3 turnovers in game 1.

Naz had 3 turnovers in game 1.

SGA and JDub COMBINED have 3 turnovers this entire series."

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night in Minnesota.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.