Julius Randle Facing Backlash From NBA World For Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals by a score of 118-103.
Julius Randle finished the tough loss with six points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/11 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Randle's performance on social media.
Hater Central: "Julius Randle in Game 2:
6 Points
2-11 FG
0-3 3PT
4 Turnovers
BENCHED"
@BigAce_55: "Anybody Seen Julius Randle?"
Legion Hoops: "Julius Randle did not play in the 4th quarter tonight 😳"
@Spidas_layer: "12 minutes
0 points
+/- -5
0/4
They tried telling me Julius Randle was good in the playoffs"
StatMuse: "Julius Randle in Game 2:
2 buckets
4 turnovers
and played 0 minutes in the 4Q."
@flawlopaid: "Yall really thought Julius Randle was gonna do sum against a serious team in the playoffs 😂😂"
@Underdog: "Julius Randle put up a quadruple single in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 🔥"
@AndyKHLiu: "OKC turning Julius Randle back to the Julius Randle I know very well lol"
@ThunderMuse_: "Julius Randle had 5 turnovers in game 1.
Julius Randle had 4 turnovers in game 2.
Ant had 4 turnovers in game 1.
Donte had 4 turnovers in game 2.
McDaniels had 3 turnovers in game 1.
Naz had 3 turnovers in game 1.
SGA and JDub COMBINED have 3 turnovers this entire series."
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night in Minnesota.