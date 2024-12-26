Julius Randle Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Mavs
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).
The Timberwolves won by a score of 105-99.
All-Star forward Julius Randle finished with 23 points, ten rebounds and eight assists while shooting 6/13 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made Timberwovles history.
Via StatMuse: "Julius Randle today:
23 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
3-5 3P
The first player in franchise history with a 20/10/5 Christmas game."
Randle is in his first season playing for the Timberwolves.
He is now averaging 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via The Daily Wolves: "I just watched Julius Randle have one of his best first halves i’ve seen this season. Didn’t force anything, knew when to score, playmaking at a great level and most importantly looked like he was a TEAM player. He cared about the team, not himself."
With the victory, the Timberwolves improved to 15-14 in their first 29 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Mavs, the Timberwolves will resume action on Friday when they remain in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
Randle was the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.