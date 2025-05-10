Julius Randle Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 117-93.
They have now tied up the series at 1-1.
Anthony Edwards suffered an injury scare in the first half.
However, he was able to return and finish with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Julius Randle made a bold statement about his Timberwolves teammate.
Randle (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin): "He's one of the more resilient people that I know. Nothing holds him down, he never misses games. For as much attention and effort teams do to try to stop him, he's never one to sit out a game or miss games... He's like iron man... He like Wolverine. He gets hurt, he do something in the back... He come out, he balls, that's what he does."
Randle also had a strong performance, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The Minnesota Timberwolves: "the first Wolves player since KG with a 20+ PTS/5+ REB/10+ AST playoff game."
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference after going 49-33.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 against the Warriors will be on Saturday night (in San Francisco).