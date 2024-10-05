Fastbreak

Julius Randle Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards

Julius Randle spoke about his new Minnesota Timberwolves teammate.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.

As part of the deal, the Timberwolves got three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle.

The former Kentucky star is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.

Julius Randle
Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and head coach Tom Thibodeau at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a recent media session with reporters, Randle made a bold statement about superstar guard Anthony Edwards (h/t Alan Horton).

Randle: "He's a generational talent. There's very few chances you get to play with a player like that... He has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He's extremely talented, you cherish those opportunities playing with players like that."

For Timberwolves fans, they will likely love seeing their new starting forward be so supportive of the face of their franchise.

Edwards is coming off his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Timberwolves).

The All-Star shooting guard finished last year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 79 games.

Anthony Edwards
May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In addition, the Timberwolves are among the elite teams in the NBA.

They were the third seed in the Western Conference and reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (20 years ago).

On October 22, the Timberwolves will open up the season when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

