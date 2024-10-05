Julius Randle Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.
As part of the deal, the Timberwolves got three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle.
The former Kentucky star is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
In a recent media session with reporters, Randle made a bold statement about superstar guard Anthony Edwards (h/t Alan Horton).
Randle: "He's a generational talent. There's very few chances you get to play with a player like that... He has a chance to be one of the greatest players ever. He's extremely talented, you cherish those opportunities playing with players like that."
For Timberwolves fans, they will likely love seeing their new starting forward be so supportive of the face of their franchise.
Edwards is coming off his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Timberwolves).
The All-Star shooting guard finished last year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 79 games.
In addition, the Timberwolves are among the elite teams in the NBA.
They were the third seed in the Western Conference and reached the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (20 years ago).
On October 22, the Timberwolves will open up the season when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.