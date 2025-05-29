Julius Randle Makes Feelings Clear About Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle is coming off his first season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves (after getting traded via the New York Knicks).
Despite the disappointing series with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the second straight year.
After the game, Randle was asked about his future with Minnesota.
Randle (h/t SneakerReporter): "I will say that I love it here. This is the most meaningful basketball that I played in my career. From how the organization has made me feel, front office and just my teammates and playing with Ant as our leader. I love it. It's a lot to be excited about... Having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I could ask for at this point in my career."
Randle finished his first season in Minnesota with averages of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Before losing to the Thunder, the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.
Randle has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season.
In addition to the Timberwolves and Knicks, the three-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over 11 NBA seasons.
He was the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after one year of college basketball.