Julius Randle Makes Heartfelt Statement About New York Knicks Tenure
On Friday night, Julius Randle made his return to New York when the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Knicks.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 116-99.
Randle finished the victory with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 2/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Julius Randle gets a loud cheer from the MSG crowd during pregame introductions"
After the game, Randle made a heartfelt statement about the Knicks when he met with the media.
Reporter: "How much fun was it last year before you got injured you guys were really rolling and the year before you were in Miami in that playoffs?"
Randle: "It was amazing. Knicks fans are amazing. The energy that they bring and the passion that they bring every single game, playoffs everything. It's unmatched. I had a tremendous time here."
Randle spent five seasons in New York.
He averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 330 games.
Via @EverythinKnicks before the game: "Julius Randle gave us one of the best seasons by a Knick in the 2020-2021 season. 24/10/6 on 46% and 40% from 3 leading us to the playoffs when we were supposed to be a 20 win team again.
That alone should earn him a standing ovation tonight."
The Timberwolves are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-19 record in their first 41 games.