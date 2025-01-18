Fastbreak

Julius Randle Makes Heartfelt Statement About New York Knicks Tenure

Julius Randle met with the media after Friday's game.

Jan 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) looks over to the New York Knicks bench in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Julius Randle made his return to New York when the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Knicks.

The Timberwolves won by a score of 116-99.

Randle finished the victory with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 2/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Julius Randle gets a loud cheer from the MSG crowd during pregame introductions"

After the game, Randle made a heartfelt statement about the Knicks when he met with the media.

Reporter: "How much fun was it last year before you got injured you guys were really rolling and the year before you were in Miami in that playoffs?"

Randle: "It was amazing. Knicks fans are amazing. The energy that they bring and the passion that they bring every single game, playoffs everything. It's unmatched. I had a tremendous time here."

Randle spent five seasons in New York.

He averaged 22.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 330 games.

Via @EverythinKnicks before the game: "Julius Randle gave us one of the best seasons by a Knick in the 2020-2021 season. 24/10/6 on 46% and 40% from 3 leading us to the playoffs when we were supposed to be a 20 win team again.

That alone should earn him a standing ovation tonight."

The Timberwolves are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-19 record in their first 41 games.

