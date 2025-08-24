Fastbreak

Julius Randle Sends Deep Heartfelt Message To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Julius Randle made a post for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Ben Stinar

October 19, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) reacts with forward Julius Randle (30) after a foul is drawn against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Julius Randle has become one of the best forwards in the NBA over the last five years.

The former Kentucky star started out his career with the Los Angeles Lakers where he was teammates with Kobe Bryant (for two seasons).

Oct 8, 2015; Ontario, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) and forward Julius Randle (30) react during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This week, Bryant would have celebrated his 47th birthday.

One person who sent a very heartfelt message to the Lakers legend was Randle.

His post had over 9,000 likes and 225,000 impressions.

Randle wrote: "Miss you everyday big bro @kobebryant your legacy lives strong through me! Thank you for setting the bar. Thank you for being the standard. Thank you for inspiring a little kid from Texas and still to this day. Happy birthday 24 🤞🏾🙏🏾"

Many fans sent love in the comments.

@CGallagherDM: "We never forgot how your mentality saved New York sports. Keep being the best player you can be"

@NeimanMooda: "Well said that’s respect 💪🏿"

@Savetheknicks1: "Your Mamba Mentality brought the Knicks back. Best of luck this season in Minnesota."

@Maverick_SZN: "Miss you too man hope you’re doing well Big J ❤️"

@Hoopsdwj: "Well said"

Nov 20, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (right) high fives with Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (left) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Since leaving the Lakers, Randle has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He is going into his second season with Minnesota.

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts with forward Julius Randle (30) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This past year, the three-time NBA All-Star helped lead the franchise to the Western Conference finals.

He had averages of 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

