Julius Randle Sends Instagram Message To Jalen Brunson

Julius Randle sent a message to his New York Knicks teammate.

Feb 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) after the game against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were one of the best stories of the 2023-24 NBA season.

One of the biggest reasons for the team's strong year was the play of All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

On Tuesday, the Knicks announced that Brunson would be named as the captain of the team.

Via Knicks.com: " The New York Knicks announced today that the team has named Jalen Brunson the 36th captain in franchise history."

Following the news, All-Star forward Julius Randle sent out a message for Brunson (via Instagram).

Randle (via his Instagram story): "Congrats cap well deserved!! @Jalenbrunson1"

Julius Randle's IG Story
Julius Randle's IG Story

Randle has been with the franchise for each of the previous five seasons.

He has helped them become one of the best teams in the NBA and has been to three All-Star Games during his tenure with New York.

New York Knick
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Toronto Raptors with forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Randle averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.

That said, the former Kentucky star only appeared in 46 games (he did not play in the NBA playoffs).

The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.

They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

However, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).

Published
