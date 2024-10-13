Julius Randle's Status For Timberwolves-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden for a preseason game.
The two teams just made a big blockbuster trade, so there will be some familiar faces on both sidelines.
That said, All-Star forward Julius Randle will not play in the game.
He has yet to make his preseason debut with the Timberwolves.
Via Alan Horton: "Chris Finch says Julius Randle will NOT make his Wolves debut vs. Knicks tonight."
Randle is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He had spent the previous five seasons playing for New York.
In that span, Randle made three NBA All-Star Games.
The Timberwolves have gone 2-0 in their first two preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
Following the Knicks, they will play two more preseason games against the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, California.
As for the Knicks, they enter the night with a 2-0 record in their first two preseason games.
They beat the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.
The Knicks will also play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.