Julius Randle's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in California for their first preseason game.
Unfortunately, fans will not get to see new addition Julius Randle, as the All-Star forward has been ruled out.
Via ClutchPoints: "Julius Randle will not play in the Wolves preseason opener against the Lakers, the Wolves announced.
He Joins Anthony Edwards and LeBron James as players unavailable for each team's preseason opener."
In addition to Randle, James and Edwards, Anthony Davis has also been ruled out for Friday's preseason contest.
Via Bleacher Report: "LeBron, AD, Ant and Julius Randle have all been ruled OUT in tonight's preseason opener 💔"
Randle is coming off another All-Star season where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games for the New York Knicks.
Before getting traded earlier this week, the former Kentucky star had been with the franchise for five seasons.
Following the Lakers, the Timberwolves will play their next preseason game on Friday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Target Center.
They will open up the regular season on October 22 when they return to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Lakers.
Randle is going into his 11th season in the NBA.
In addition to the Timberwolves and Knicks, he has also spent time with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
The 29-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star.