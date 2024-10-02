Julius Randle's Wife Makes Honest Admission After Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
Julius Randle has spent the previous five seasons playing for the New York Knicks.
He meant a lot to the franchise, as he helped them end a seven-year playoff drought (in 2021) and reached three NBA All-Star Games.
On Wednesday, Randle was officially traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team deal.
Via Timberwolves PR: "NEWS: Minnesota @Timberwolves Acquire Forward Keita Bates-Diop, Guard Donte DiVincenzo and Forward Julius Randle from New York Knicks"
On Tuesday, Kendra Randle (the wife of Julius) made a post to TikTok (h/t NBACentral).
She shared details about what it's like for a player (and his family) to get traded in the NBA.
In the video, Kendra admitted that the move to Minnesota came as a surprise.
Kendra in the clip: "When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking. Although we were so ready to leave New York. Living in a condo with two kids is so hard... We were already looking to move outside of the city... When we heard Minnesota, it was pretty shocking, but when we got here, we were driving around, I'm like these neighborhoods are gorgeous, we love it, it's so beautiful, the people are so nice... We're really excited for a new switch up, a new chapter for our family."
Randle has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over his ten seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.